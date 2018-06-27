Bradley Walsh
Bradley Walsh Biography (Wikipedia)
Bradley John Walsh (born 4 June 1960) is an English actor, comedian, singer, television presenter and former professional footballer, known for his roles as Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street, DS Ronnie Brooks in Law & Order: UK, and Graham O'Brien in Doctor Who, as well as hosting ITV game shows The Chase and Cash Trapped.
Walsh also hosts the annual Crime Thriller Awards and the Specsavers Crime Thriller Club on ITV3, he hosts the variety show Tonight at the London Palladium and was a team captain on the sports-themed panel show Play to the Whistle.
Bradley Walsh: "I had the best selling album of 2016 I'm gutted I'm not up for the Mercury Prize"
2017-07-28
Bradley drops by to talk music, TV, and his 'Peter Pan: Christmas in Neverland' show.
Bradley Walsh: "I had the best selling album of 2016 I'm gutted I'm not up for the Mercury Prize"
Bradley Walsh..."I've never been to a show like this before!"
2017-02-24
Jo talks Take That with the star of The Chase; Bradley Walsh on the BRITs red carpet.
Bradley Walsh..."I've never been to a show like this before!"
Bradley Walsh Tracks
Mr Bojangles
This Is All I Ask
Maybe This Time
You Know Best
One For My Baby
When Do The Bells Ring For Me
When You're Smiling
Get Happy
Stepping Out
Come Fly With Me
I Have Dreamed
When Youre Smiling All of Me
The Good Life
The Very Thought of You
Chasing Dreams
Night And Day
Our Love Is Here To Stay
That's Life
Amapola
Smile
