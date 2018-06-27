Bradley John Walsh (born 4 June 1960) is an English actor, comedian, singer, television presenter and former professional footballer, known for his roles as Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street, DS Ronnie Brooks in Law & Order: UK, and Graham O'Brien in Doctor Who, as well as hosting ITV game shows The Chase and Cash Trapped.

Walsh also hosts the annual Crime Thriller Awards and the Specsavers Crime Thriller Club on ITV3, he hosts the variety show Tonight at the London Palladium and was a team captain on the sports-themed panel show Play to the Whistle.