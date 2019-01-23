Bo HoltenBorn 22 October 1948
Bo Holten
1948-10-22
Bo Holten Biography (Wikipedia)
Bo Holten (born 22 October 1948) is a Danish composer and conductor.
He has been the principal conductor for the vocal ensembles Ars Nova (Copenhagen) and Musica Ficta (Denmark), as well as guest-conductor for the BBC Singers. He has been the principal conductor for the Flemish Radio Choir (Vlaams Radio Koor) in Bruxelles until 2012.
As a composer he has written more than 100 works, including 6 operas, 2 musicals, 2 symphonies, and 5 solo concertos. He has also composed several film scores, amongst them the music for Lars Von Trier's The Element of Crime.
Bo Holten Tracks
When David heard (O my son Absalom) - for 6 voices
Thomas Weelkes
Pater peccavi
Duarte Lôbo
White-flowering days, (A Garland for the Queen), Op 37/8
Gerald Finzi
Nowell sing we now
Bo Holten
First Snow
Bo Holten
Silence and Music - madrigal for chorus
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Draw on sweet night for 6 voices (1609)
John Wilbye
Musae Jovis a 6
Nicolas Gombert
3 songs for 5 voices
Mogens Pederson, Ars Nova & Bo Holten
Gesualdo - Motets - 3. Tribulationem Et Dolorem Inveni
Bo Holten
Thou mighty God; When David's life; When the poore criple for 4 voices
John Dowland
Credo a 8
Nicolas Gombert
Danmark, nu blunder den lyse nat
Oluf Ring
Hvor sødt i sommer-aftenstunden
Carl Nielsen
Loquebantur variis linguis for 7 voices
Thomas Tallis
Nordisk Suite
Bo Holten
Walking in the Woods
Traditional Danish, Hans Christian Andersen, DR VokalEnsemblet & Bo Holten
Now the midsummer comes in (Midsummer Song)
Svend S. Schultz
Looking forward to a summer’s day (A score of Danish songs Vol.2)
Carl Nielsen
Benedicto mensae
Nicolas Gombert
The Marriage of Heaven and Hell
Bo Holten
Thule, the period of cosmographie - for 6 voices [1600]
Thomas Weelkes
Musae Jovis a6
Nicolas Gombert
St Matthew Passion: Mors tua, mors Christi
Orlande de Lassus
Tre volte aveva (Three times had he sworn), from Lagrime di San Pietro
Orlande de Lassus
Stabat mater for 10 voices, organ & basso continuo in C minor
Domenico Scarlatti
Missa Virtute magna - Agnus Dei
Jacobus Clemens non Papa
O vos omnes for 5 voices (W.8.40) [1603a]
Carlo Gesualdo
Nowell Sing We Now - for chorus (BBC commission)
Bo Holten
Ave, dulcissima Maria for 5 voices [1603a]
Carlo Gesualdo
First Snow (from First Snow)
Bo Holten
Hymn: O Lord, in these times so perilous
Anonymous, Bo Holten & Musica Ficta
Lutheran Service: Postcommunion, Blessing
Anonymous, Bo Holten & Musica Ficta
De Profundis clamavi for 5 voices
Johannes Ockeghem
Alt har sin tid (There's a time for everything)
Bo Holten
Missa de Beata Virgine
Josquin des Prez
Mors (Clausula)
Anonymous, Musica Ficta & Bo Holten
Exaudi me, for 12 part triple chorus, continuo and 4 trombones
Giovanni Gabrieli
Past BBC Events
Proms 1999: Prom 51
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep9j5v
Royal Albert Hall
1999-08-26T11:43:55
26
Aug
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1997: Prom 54
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6drzc
Royal Albert Hall
1997-08-28T11:43:55
28
Aug
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 54
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1994: Prom 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebjq9r
Royal Albert Hall
1994-07-19T11:43:55
19
Jul
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1992: Prom 61
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecz8gw
Royal Albert Hall
1992-09-07T11:43:55
7
Sep
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
