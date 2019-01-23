Bo Holten (born 22 October 1948) is a Danish composer and conductor.

He has been the principal conductor for the vocal ensembles Ars Nova (Copenhagen) and Musica Ficta (Denmark), as well as guest-conductor for the BBC Singers. He has been the principal conductor for the Flemish Radio Choir (Vlaams Radio Koor) in Bruxelles until 2012.

As a composer he has written more than 100 works, including 6 operas, 2 musicals, 2 symphonies, and 5 solo concertos. He has also composed several film scores, amongst them the music for Lars Von Trier's The Element of Crime.