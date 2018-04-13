Sonny Corey Uwaezuoke (born March 5, 1991), professionally known as Sonny Digital, is an American record producer, rapper, and DJ who rose to prominence after producing YC's hit single "Racks" in 2011. He is best known for his production on ILoveMakonnen's "I Dont Sell Molly No More" and "Tuesday" featuring Drake, Future's single "Same Damn Time", 50 Cent's "I'm the Man" and 2 Chainz's "Birthday Song", as well as the XXL Freshman Cyphers for 2016 and 2017.

Calvin Stovall of BET called Sonny "one of the game's hottest young producers" and stated that he is "leading a renaissance of young beat makers," such as Hit-Boy and Jahlil Beats. The young producer has worked with a lot of major hip-hop artists such as: Future, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Drake, 50 Cent, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, Juicy J, Waka Flocka Flame, Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, Mistah F.A.B., Trae, Ca$h Out, Gorilla Zoe, Roscoe Dash, Wale, Ace Hood, Kirko Bangz, Mac Miller, Travis Porter, Chief Keef, Rae Sremmurd and K Camp .

He is also a frequent collaborator with label-mates such as 808 Mafia's Southside and TM88.