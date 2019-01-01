Pedro Capó (born, 14 November 1980 in Santurce, Puerto Rico) artistically also Capó is a Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, musican, guitarrist and actor, grandson of Puerto Rican singer Bobby Capó and former Miss Puerto Rico Irma Nydia Vázquez. He studied at Colegio San José de Calasanz in Río Piedras, Puerto Rico.

Pedro picked up the guitar at an early age and quickly became proficient in the instrument, later playing guitar in and becoming the main voice of the group Marka Registrada.

Pedro resided in New York, where he starred in musical productions including: Apollo Theatre's production of The Sweet Spot (New York City) and the Off-Broadway hit musical production of CELIA: The Life and Music of Celia Cruz. He has also starred in the films Shut Up And Do It and Paraiso Travel, which is directed by Simón Brand and co-stars John Leguizamo.

In 2009, he performed a duet with popular Mexican singer Thalía called "Estoy Enamorado" from her new album Primera Fila and another duet with the Puerto Rican singer Kany García called "Si Tu Me Lo Pides".