Jackie Moore (born 1946, Jacksonville, Florida) is an American R&B singer. She is best known for her gold single 1970 song "Precious, Precious," which reached #30 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on March 6, 1971. This disc sold over one million copies, and received a gold disc awarded by the R.I.A.A. in March 1971.

Also noteworthy was her 1979 disco hit "This Time Baby," which hit #1 on the Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart. The track reached #49 in the UK Singles Chart. The latter would later be sampled for the 2005 dance radio and club hit "Love on My Mind" by the Freemasons featuring Amanda Wilson. Moore also had a pop chart hit (#42) with Bunny Sigler and Phil Hurtt's upbeat "Sweet Charlie Babe" in the fall of 1973, which she recorded with the Philadelphia Strings and Horns.

"This Time Baby" was a featured song in the video game, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories.