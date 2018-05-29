Peter John Joseph Murphy (born 11 July 1957) is an English singer, songwriter and musician. He was the vocalist of the goth rock band Bauhaus and later went on to release a number of solo albums, such as Deep, Holy Smoke, and Love Hysteria. Thin with prominent cheekbones, a baritone voice, and a penchant for gloomy poetics, he is often called the "Godfather of Goth".