Peter Murphy
Peter Murphy Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter John Joseph Murphy (born 11 July 1957) is an English singer, songwriter and musician. He was the vocalist of the goth rock band Bauhaus and later went on to release a number of solo albums, such as Deep, Holy Smoke, and Love Hysteria. Thin with prominent cheekbones, a baritone voice, and a penchant for gloomy poetics, he is often called the "Godfather of Goth".
Peter Murphy Tracks
Cuts You Up
A STRANGE KIND OF LOVE
The Passion Of Lovers
Kevin Michael Haskins, Bauhaus, Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash & David Jay
Performer
Seesaw Sway
I Spit Roses
