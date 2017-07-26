Tomáš SvobodaBorn 6 December 1939
Tomáš Svoboda (born December 6, 1939) is a Czech-American contemporary classical composer and pianist, whose debut took place in Prague, Czechoslovakia on September 7, 1957, with the world premiere of his Symphony No. 1 (Of Nature) with the FOK Prague Symphony conducted by Václav Smetáček. Svoboda's catalog contains over 200 compositions, including 6 symphonies, 5 concerti. His music is performed worldwide and recordings of more than 50 works have now been released. Svoboda's Piano Trios CD recording received a 2001 "Critics Choice Award" from the American Record Guide and his Marimba Concerto received recognition in a 2003 Grammy Award nomination for the Oregon Symphony.
