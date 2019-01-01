Francine Jordi (born Francine Lehmann, 24 June 1977) is a Swiss pop singer.

As a young child, she sang songs for the Japanese tourists in Interlaken. With this musical background she won the German Grand Prix der Volksmusik in 1998 with the song "Das Feuer der Sehnsucht". Jordi subsequently became a star in Switzerland with golden discs, success in the charts and tours throughout the German speaking countries. She hosted two TV shows at the ARD. In 2002, she represented Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn with a French language song "Dans le jardin de mon âme". In autumn that year, she made a solo tour with her band in Switzerland.

As of September 2015, Jordi will take over as presenter of long running TV show, Musikantenstadl.