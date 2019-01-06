Jesus Loves YouFormed 1989. Disbanded 1992
Jesus Loves You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b77d8036-0675-457d-85d1-c2fb40294ecb
Jesus Loves You Biography (Wikipedia)
Jesus Loves You were a British band, founded by the singer Boy George. The band's music is a mixture of electronic dance music, Indian classical music and western pop music. Their lyrics are about love, spirituality and the equality of all human beings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jesus Loves You Tracks
Sort by
Bow Down Mister
Jesus Loves You
Bow Down Mister
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bow Down Mister
Last played on
GENERATIONS OF LOVE
Jesus Loves You
GENERATIONS OF LOVE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
GENERATIONS OF LOVE
Last played on
After The Love (excerpt)
Jesus Loves You
After The Love (excerpt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
After The Love (excerpt)
Last played on
Generations Of Love (Paul Oakenfold mix)
Jesus Loves You
Generations Of Love (Paul Oakenfold mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring Jesus Loves You
Jesus Loves You Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
How does Boy George keep "karma" before playing us Culture Club's new single?
-
Boy George tells Clare Crane about Culture Club's upcoming tour and new album
-
Boy George announces Culture Club's UK tour!
-
George Michael talking in 2014 about working with Aretha Franklin
-
George Michael 'a master' of pop music
-
Paul Young: Fans 'connected' to George Michael's voice
-
Boy George on Marilyn: "My friend's back in my life and that's wonderful"
-
Boy George and Marilyn
-
'At school I was always getting told off for drawing pictures of Bowie...' - Boy George remembers his 1970s
-
"My response was to have bigger hats, bigger hair, more makeup"
Back to artist