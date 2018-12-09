The Ramrods were an American instrumental pop group in the late 1950s and 1960s, who had a hit in 1961 with their version of the song "(Ghost) Riders in the Sky".

The group was formed in Connecticut in 1956 by Claire Lane (born Claire Litke) and her brother Rich Litke. Claire played drums and arranged the songs; Rich played saxophone. They added Vinny Lee on lead guitar, and Gene Moore on second guitar. At the end of 1960, they recorded their instrumental arrangement of "(Ghost) Riders in the Sky", a song written by Stan Jones which had been a big hit in 1949 for Vaughn Monroe. The Ramrods' version contained eerie and evocative overdubbed shouts, whistles and cattle calls, and was placed with Amy Records, a subsidiary of Bell Records in New York City. The record was made a "Pick of the Week" by Cash Box magazine, and rose to # 30 on the Billboard pop chart in early 1961. Released on the London label, it also reached # 8 on the UK pop chart.

The follow-up, "Loch Lomond Rock", a rocked-up version of a traditional Scottish tune, with bagpipes solo, was not successful, and nor were two later singles on the Amy label.