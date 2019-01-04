Dieter KlöckerBorn 13 April 1936. Died 21 May 2011
Dieter Klöcker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1936-04-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b77c96d6-8493-4acb-aae5-36f7734fc645
Dieter Klöcker Biography (Wikipedia)
Dieter Klöcker (April 13, 1936, Wuppertal – May 21, 2011, Freiburg im Breisgau) was a German clarinetist known for rediscovering many forgotten masters of the 18th century. He had been tirelessly unearthing gems for the clarinet repertoire and has a huge discography to show for it.
He was the leader of Consortium Classicum with which he also rediscovered the repertoire for Harmonie, a form of historical small wind ensemble. With them in particular he has also amassed an impressive discography.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dieter Klöcker Tracks
Sort by
Clarinet Sonata in E flat major (2nd mvt)
Felix Mendelssohn
Clarinet Sonata in E flat major (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Clarinet Sonata in E flat major (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Clarinet Concerto in A major, K 622 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Clarinet Concerto in A major, K 622 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Clarinet Concerto in A major, K 622 (3rd mvt)
Orchestra
Last played on
Der Freischütz (Wie? Was? Entsetzen!)
Carl Maria von Weber
Der Freischütz (Wie? Was? Entsetzen!)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Der Freischütz (Wie? Was? Entsetzen!)
Last played on
Trübe Augen (Der Freischütz)
Carl Maria von Weber
Trübe Augen (Der Freischütz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Trübe Augen (Der Freischütz)
Last played on
Der Freischütz Selection for Wind (Und ob die Wolke)
Carl Maria von Weber
Der Freischütz Selection for Wind (Und ob die Wolke)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Der Freischütz Selection for Wind (Und ob die Wolke)
Last played on
Serenade in D major MH.68
Michael Haydn
Serenade in D major MH.68
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br47d.jpglink
Serenade in D major MH.68
Last played on
Der Freischütz Selection for Wind (Bauern-Marsch)
Carl Maria von Weber
Der Freischütz Selection for Wind (Bauern-Marsch)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Der Freischütz Selection for Wind (Bauern-Marsch)
Last played on
Palmira, regina di Persia (feat. Dieter Klöcker)
Consortium Classicum
Palmira, regina di Persia (feat. Dieter Klöcker)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzj8.jpglink
Palmira, regina di Persia (feat. Dieter Klöcker)
Last played on
Back to artist