Dieter Klöcker (April 13, 1936, Wuppertal – May 21, 2011, Freiburg im Breisgau) was a German clarinetist known for rediscovering many forgotten masters of the 18th century. He had been tirelessly unearthing gems for the clarinet repertoire and has a huge discography to show for it.

He was the leader of Consortium Classicum with which he also rediscovered the repertoire for Harmonie, a form of historical small wind ensemble. With them in particular he has also amassed an impressive discography.