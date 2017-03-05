John SangsterAustralian jazz composer / musician. Born 17 November 1928. Died 26 October 1995
John Sangster
1928-11-17
John Sangster Biography (Wikipedia)
John Grant Sangster (17 November 1928 – 26 October 1995) was an Australian jazz composer, arranger and multi-instrumentalist. He is best known as a composer although he also worked with Graeme Bell, Humphrey Lyttelton and Don Burrows. His solo albums include The Lord of the Rings-inspired works starting with The Hobbit Suite in 1973.
John Sangster Tracks
Hair
John Sangster
Hair
Hair
Last played on
Stompin Under The Hill
John Sangster
Stompin Under The Hill
Stompin Under The Hill
Last played on
Apples Be Ripe
George Hopkinson, Graeme Bell, Humphrey Lyttelton, John Sangster & Wally Fawkes
Apples Be Ripe
Apples Be Ripe
Last played on
Seascape With Seals
John Sangster
Seascape With Seals
Seascape With Seals
Last played on
Sunrise
John Sangster
Sunrise
Sunrise
Last played on
Rivendell
John Sangster
Rivendell
Rivendell
Last played on
Belladonna Took
John Sangster
Belladonna Took
Belladonna Took
Last played on
