Daniel KandlbauerBorn 16 June 1983
Daniel Kandlbauer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983-06-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b77518ec-84b9-4808-8992-fc112673f510
Daniel Kandlbauer Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Kandlbauer (born 1983) is a Swiss pop musician who achieved notoriety on the Swiss reality show MusicStars. Kandlbauer was one of the finalists of the show, and he performed songs on several of their successful singles and albums. Since the show's climax, he has released a single entitled "Maybe In Heaven". The single charted on August 7, 2005 and peaked at number three.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Daniel Kandlbauer Tracks
Sort by
Daniel Kandlbauer Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist