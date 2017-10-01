John Webster is a musician, engineer and producer who primarily plays keyboards. He began his musical career as a child, trained in classical piano until his early teens, and then moved on to playing in rock bands. One of his first bands, Stonebolt, landed a top 30 U.S. hit with its first release in 1978 and went on to record four successful albums.

He joined the band Red Rider in 1984, performing on that year's Breaking Curfew album and remaining with the group until they disbanded in 1990. Webster then continued to work closely in productions with its leader, Tom Cochrane, including his highly successful Mad Mad World album.

Through the 80s and 90s he worked on many major recordings done in Vancouver's Little Mountain Sound Studios with producers Bruce Fairbairn and Bob Rock.

Webster has appeared on many albums by established artists all over the musical spectrum. His production achievements include two Juno awards, many nominations, and numerous multi-platinum Canadian releases in both languages.