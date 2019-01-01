Massimo Pezzali (born 14 November 1967 in Pavia), commonly known as Max Pezzali, is an Italian singer-songwriter.

He was the principal singer and song writer of the pop rock group 883. In 2004, he released his first solo album Il mondo insieme a te. The album was successful in Italy and since then Pezzali has remained a solo artist. Taking into account his solo work, as well as his work dating back to the 883 period, Max Pezzali has sold over 10 million albums, thereby becoming one of the most popular singers in the history of Italian music.