D'Juan Montrel Hart (born January 15, 1979), better known by his stage name Young Dro, is an American rapper. After gaining recognition with his regional hit song "Yes Sir", from his 2002 independent album I Got That Dro, Young Dro aligned himself with fellow Atlanta-based rapper T.I. and signed to his label, Grand Hustle, in 2004. Young Dro's debut Best Thang Smokin', was released in August 2006, under Grand Hustle and Atlantic Records. The album was preceded by his debut single "Shoulder Lean", which served as the album's lead single and proved to be a hit in the urban community and Billboard charts. After amassing an abundance of mixtapes, Young Dro released his second album High Times, 7 years later on October 15, 2013, under Grand Hustle, Atlantic and E1. It spawned the single "FDB", his highest charting single since "Shoulder Lean".