Walter NorrisBorn 27 December 1931. Died 28 October 2011
Walter Norris Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Norris (December 27, 1931 – October 29, 2011) was an American pianist and composer.
The Disguise
Cherry, Don, Ornette Coleman, Higgins, Billy, Walter Norris, Payne, Don & Ornette Coleman
Jayne
Don Payne, Billy Higgins, Don Cherry, Ornette Coleman & Walter Norris
The Sphinx
Ornette Coleman
