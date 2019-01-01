Leonid Vladimirovich Nikolayev (Russian: Леони́д Влади́мирович Никола́ев, August 13, 1878 – October 11, 1942) was a Russian/Soviet pianist, composer and pedagogue.

Nikolayev was born in Kiev in 1878. He studied at the Moscow Conservatory with Sergei Taneyev and Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov. For many years Nikolayev was a professor of piano at the Leningrad Conservatoire, and was for a short and unsuccessful period director of the institution. His students at the Conservatory included Vladimir Sofronitsky, Maria Yudina, Dmitri Shostakovich, Vera Razumovskaya, Natan Perelman and Alexander Zakin.

He became close friends with Shostakovich—Shostakovich "admired him as a first-class musician and a man of great wisdom and learning" and also said of him: "He trained not simply pianists, but in the first place thinking musicians. He didn't create a school in the specific sense of some single narrow professional direction. He shaped and nurtured a broad aesthetic trend in the sphere of pianistic art." Shostakovich's 1943 Piano Sonata No. 2 was dedicated to his former teacher.