Valerie JuneBorn 10 January 1982
Valerie June
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6wd.jpg
1982-01-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b76c1bf7-f33b-460c-bfc3-f140d023fc94
Valerie June Biography (Wikipedia)
Valerie June Hockett (born January 10, 1982), known as Valerie June, is an American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist from Memphis, Tennessee, United States. Her sound encompasses a mixture of folk, blues, gospel, soul, country, Appalachian and bluegrass. She is signed to Concord Music Group worldwide.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Valerie June Tracks
Black Is The Colour (Of My True Love's Hair) (with archive) (feat. Valerie June)
Meshell Ndegeocello
Black Is The Colour (Of My True Love's Hair) (with archive) (feat. Valerie June)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Somebody To Love
Valerie June
Somebody To Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wd.jpglink
Somebody To Love
Last played on
You Can't Be Told
Valerie June
You Can't Be Told
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wd.jpglink
You Can't Be Told
Last played on
Black Is The Color Of My True Love's Hair (feat. Valerie June)
Meshell Ndegeocello
Black Is The Color Of My True Love's Hair (feat. Valerie June)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Black Is The Color Of My True Love's Hair (feat. Valerie June)
Last played on
Twined & Twisted
Valerie June
Twined & Twisted
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wd.jpglink
Twined & Twisted
Last played on
Give Me Water (feat. Valerie June)
John Forté
Give Me Water (feat. Valerie June)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wd.jpglink
Give Me Water (feat. Valerie June)
Last played on
Twined And Twisted (6 Music Session, 17 May 2013)
Valerie June
Twined And Twisted (6 Music Session, 17 May 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wd.jpglink
Tennessee Time (6 Music Session, 17 May 2013)
Valerie June
Tennessee Time (6 Music Session, 17 May 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wd.jpglink
Long Lonely Road
Valerie June
Long Lonely Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wd.jpglink
Long Lonely Road
Last played on
Astral Plane
Valerie June
Astral Plane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wd.jpglink
Astral Plane
Last played on
Got Soul
Peter Apfelbaum
Got Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlyh.jpglink
Got Soul
Last played on
Shakedown
Valerie June
Shakedown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04t5zsx.jpglink
Shakedown
Last played on
Got Soul
Valerie June
Got Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wd.jpglink
Got Soul
Last played on
With You
Valerie June
With You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wd.jpglink
With You
Last played on
Tennessee Time
Valerie June
Tennessee Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wd.jpglink
Tennessee Time
Last played on
Workin' Woman Blues
Valerie June
Workin' Woman Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wd.jpglink
Workin' Woman Blues
Last played on
If And
Valerie June
If And
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wd.jpglink
If And
Last played on
Man Done Wrong
Valerie June
Man Done Wrong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wd.jpglink
Man Done Wrong
Last played on
Shotgun
Valerie June
Shotgun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wd.jpglink
Shotgun
Last played on
Past BBC Events
6 Music at Latitude: 6 Music at Latitude 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8qmxj
Henham Park, Suffolk
2014-07-17T11:46:23
17
Jul
2014
6 Music at Latitude: 6 Music at Latitude 2014
11:00
Henham Park, Suffolk
