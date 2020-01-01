Patricia Goodson is an American pianist residing in the Czech Republic.

Goodson's recording of contemporary piano music, Strange Attractors, features works by John Harbison, Martin Herman, Stephen Jaffe, Robert Kyr, Augusta Read Thomas and Randall Woolf. She has also recorded a 4-disc set of the complete solo piano music of Czech composer Josef Bohuslav Foerster, titled Foerster: Dreams, Memories and Impressions. Other recordings include works by Scottish-Czech composer Geraldine Mucha, her Concerto for Piano (1960) and Variations on an Old Scottish Song (1954), both on an ArcoDiva label release. Goodson's pianism also appears on a Rattle Records label release titled Shadows Crossing Water, featuring works by New Zealand composer Dame Gillian Whitehead. In addition, Goodson has recorded numerous works for Czech Radio including pieces by Vlastislav Matoušek, Hanuš Bartoň, Josef Adamek and others.

Goodson has hosted numerous programs on Czech music for Radio Prague to include a series titled Encore, and many of these programs have been archived at the Radio Prague website. She has also written articles for The Prague Post.