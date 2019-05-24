Jim RadfordBorn 1 October 1928
Jim Radford (born 1 October 1928) is a British folk singer and songwriter, peace campaigner and political and community activist. He is also the youngest known participant in the Allied invasion of Normandy in June 1944. The first song Radford wrote. "The Shores of Normandy", is also his most successful and best known, having been performed by him at two televised concerts at the Royal Albert Hall.
