Clare MaguireBorn 15 September 1987
Clare Maguire Biography (Wikipedia)
Clare Rita Mary Maguire (born 15 September 1988) is a British singer-songwriter. She was signed to Universal Music Group, Polydor Records in 2009. She was rated in fifth place in the BBC Sound of 2011 list of the top 15 most promising new artists. Maguire was also singled out as one of MTV's Brand New: For 2011 Acts. Her voice has been compared to Stevie Nicks and Annie Lennox. Maguire's debut album, Light After Dark, was released on 25 February 2011 peaking at number seven in the Official UK Top 40, and achieving the BPI Silver Sales Award in the UK.
In 2016, she announced the forthcoming release of her second album Stranger Things Have Happened on 27 May with the song "Elizabeth Taylor". The album was released on Virgin Records.
Last Dance
The Shield And The Sword
Break These Chains
The Last Dance
Have Love, Will Travel
Sweet Lie
Who's Loving You (Part 2)
Spaceman
The Valley
Ain't Nobody (Breakage Remix)
Elizabeth Taylor (Atu Remix)
Leave You in Yesterday
Leave You In Yesterday (Live In Session)
Changing Faces
Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor (Boston Bun Remix)
It's You
