DJ DeanBorn 25 October 1975
DJ Dean (born as Martin Schmidt October 25, 1975 in Hamburg, Germany) is a German Euro-Trance/Hard Trance DJ, producer, and current, longtime resident DJ of the Tunnel dance club in Hamburg, Germany. He is also the founder of the German trance label Tunnel Records, which has released successful trance/hard trance compilations under the Tunnel Trance Force and DJ Networx franchises.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
