The Brazilian Guitar Quartet was formed in 1998 to interpret the repertoire for four guitars and make transcriptions of works from diverse periods and styles. The Brazilian Guitar Quartet is composed of: Clemer Andreotti, Luiz Mantovani, Everton Gloeden, and Tadeu do Amaral.

