Xylouris White
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05h7f6s.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b7678eb7-72a9-4a5a-b7af-c7c6afed97ab
Xylouris White Biography (Wikipedia)
Xylouris White is a musical collaboration established in 2013, involving Greek singer and laouto player George Xylouris and Australian drummer Jim White, best known for his work with Dirty Three. The duo's music has been described as combining "free-jazz, avant-rock and ages-old Greek folk traditions." To date they have released three albums, and undertaken a world tour.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Xylouris White Performances & Interviews
Xylouris White Tracks
Sort by
Forging
Xylouris White
Forging
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8q.jpglink
Forging
Last played on
Only Love
Xylouris White
Only Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8q.jpglink
Only Love
Last played on
Lullaby
Xylouris White
Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8q.jpglink
Lullaby
Spuds Garden
Xylouris White
Spuds Garden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8q.jpglink
Spuds Garden
Daphne
Xylouris White
Daphne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8q.jpglink
Daphne
In Media Res
Xylouris White
In Media Res
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8q.jpglink
In Media Res
Last played on
Motorcycle Kondilies
Xylouris White
Motorcycle Kondilies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8q.jpglink
Motorcycle Kondilies
Last played on
Call And Response
Xylouris White
Call And Response
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8q.jpglink
Call And Response
Last played on
Hey Musicians
Xylouris White
Hey Musicians
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8q.jpglink
Hey Musicians
Last played on
Pretty Kondiles/Pedazali
Xylouris White
Pretty Kondiles/Pedazali
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8q.jpglink
Pretty Kondiles/Pedazali
Last played on
Black Peak
Xylouris White
Black Peak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8q.jpglink
Black Peak
Last played on
Black Peak (live from Late Junction Stage End of the Road Festival)
Xylouris White
Black Peak (live from Late Junction Stage End of the Road Festival)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8q.jpglink
Stairway to Chania
Pete Wareham
Stairway to Chania
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8q.jpglink
Stairway to Chania
Nanourismata (Νανουρίσματα)
Pete Wareham
Nanourismata (Νανουρίσματα)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8q.jpglink
Nanourismata (Νανουρίσματα)
The Board Meeting
Pete Wareham
The Board Meeting
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8q.jpglink
The Board Meeting
Fandomas
Trad.
Fandomas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8q.jpglink
Fandomas
Last played on
Suburb
Xylouris White
Suburb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8q.jpglink
Suburb
Last played on
Darvish Two
Jim White, Xylouris White & Xylouris White
Darvish Two
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Darvish Two
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Xylouris White
Upcoming Events
2
Apr
2019
Xylouris White
The Gulbenkian, Canterbury, UK
Xylouris White Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist