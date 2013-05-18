Birth ControlFormed August 1966
Birth Control
1966-08
Birth Control Biography (Wikipedia)
Birth Control is a German rock band known for their progressive hard rock sound and provocative album covers (such as that of Two Eggs – Two Concerts which depicts a hen cooking eggs).
Plastic People
