The Static JacksFormed 2007
The Static Jacks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b7635bdf-3ae5-43f8-93f8-d6cc0dd14f59
The Static Jacks Biography (Wikipedia)
The Static Jacks are an American rock band from Westfield, New Jersey, consisting of singer Ian Devaney, guitarist Henry Kaye, guitarist Michael Sue-Poi, and drummer Nick Brennan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Static Jacks Tracks
Sort by
Into The Sun
The Static Jacks
Into The Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Into The Sun
Last played on
The Static Jacks Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist