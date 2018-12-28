Joe Simon (born September 2, 1943) is an American chart-topping, Grammy Award winning, soul and R&B musician. A consistent presence on the US charts between 1964 and 1981, Simon charted 51 U.S. Pop and R&B chart Hits between 1964 and 1981,including eight times in the US top forty, and thirty-eight times in the top 40 of the US R&B charts,and 13 chart hits in Canada. His biggest hits included three number one entries on the US Billboard R&B chart: "The Chokin' Kind" (1969), "Power Of Love" (1972), and "Get Down, Get Down (Get on the Floor)" (1975).