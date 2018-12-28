Joe SimonBorn 2 September 1943
Joe Simon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1943-09-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b7635355-a40d-4b08-b441-71aa91017bfd
Joe Simon Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Simon (born September 2, 1943) is an American chart-topping, Grammy Award winning, soul and R&B musician. A consistent presence on the US charts between 1964 and 1981, Simon charted 51 U.S. Pop and R&B chart Hits between 1964 and 1981,including eight times in the US top forty, and thirty-eight times in the top 40 of the US R&B charts,and 13 chart hits in Canada. His biggest hits included three number one entries on the US Billboard R&B chart: "The Chokin' Kind" (1969), "Power Of Love" (1972), and "Get Down, Get Down (Get on the Floor)" (1975).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joe Simon Tracks
Sort by
Step By Step
Joe Simon
Step By Step
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Step By Step
Last played on
Power Of Love
Joe Simon
Power Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Power Of Love
Last played on
Drowning In The Sea Of Love
Joe Simon
Drowning In The Sea Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drowning In The Sea Of Love
Last played on
The Chokin' Kind
Joe Simon
The Chokin' Kind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Chokin' Kind
Last played on
Baby Don't Be Looking In My Mind
Joe Simon
Baby Don't Be Looking In My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Don't Be Looking In My Mind
Last played on
Get Down, Get Down (Get On The Floor)
Joe Simon
Get Down, Get Down (Get On The Floor)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Down, Get Down (Get On The Floor)
Last played on
Side By Side
Joe Simon
Side By Side
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Side By Side
Last played on
Theme From 'Cleopatra Jones'
Joe Simon
Theme From 'Cleopatra Jones'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theme From 'Cleopatra Jones'
Last played on
Time And Space
Joe Simon
Time And Space
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time And Space
Last played on
You Keep Me Hanging On
Joe Simon
You Keep Me Hanging On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No sad songs
Joe Simon
No sad songs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No sad songs
Last played on
Moon Walk Pt.1
Joe Simon
Moon Walk Pt.1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moon Walk Pt.1
Last played on
The Whoo Pee
Joe Simon
The Whoo Pee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Whoo Pee
Last played on
Playlists featuring Joe Simon
Joe Simon Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist