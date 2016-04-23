Tom SanctonBorn 1949
Tom Sancton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1949
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b7607b71-fe7d-4c91-9376-17894b11db86
Tom Sancton Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Alexander Sancton (a.k.a. Tom, Tommy) is an American writer, jazz clarinetist and educator. From 1992 to 2001 he was Paris bureau chief for TIME Magazine, where he worked for 22 years, and he has contributed to publications including Vanity Fair, Fortune, Newsweek and the Wall Street Journal. His acclaimed memoir, Song for My Fathers: a New Orleans Story in Black and White (2006), recounts his early life among traditional jazzmen in his native New Orleans. He taught journalism at the American University of Paris from 2002 to 2004. In 2007 he was named Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the Humanities at Tulane University, where he taught creative writing until 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tom Sancton Tracks
Sort by
Shake It and Break It (Weary Blues)
Wendell Brunious
Shake It and Break It (Weary Blues)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shake It and Break It (Weary Blues)
Last played on
Just a Little While to Stay Here
Wendell Brunious
Just a Little While to Stay Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just a Little While to Stay Here
Last played on
Tom Sancton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist