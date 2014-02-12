MonstrO is a hard rock band composed of drummer Bevan Davies (formerly of Still Rain, Danzig and Bloodsimple), guitarist Juan Montoya (formerly of Torche), singer/guitarist Charlie Suarez (formerly of Sunday Driver), and bassist Kyle Sanders (formerly of Bloodsimple and also brother of Mastodon bassist Troy Sanders). They formed in late 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia and played their first gig in April 2010. The band drew upon music such as ‘60s psychedelica, shoegaze, and heavy metal, as well as other personal influences. They signed with Vagrant Records in March 2011, Their self-titled debut album was released in August 2011, and was produced by William DuVall. They toured as the opening act for Clutch in 2012. The band has been inactive since 2013. Bassist Kyle Sanders has been a member of Hellyeah since 2014.

Song "Solar" featured in the videogame Need for Speed: The Run, it won vote contest by Vagrant Records "Who Will Rock The Run?" to appear in the game, other two contestants were Black Rebel Motorcycle Club "Mama Taught Me Better" and The Night Marchers "Tropical Depression"