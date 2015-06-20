Rita MarcotulliBorn 10 March 1959
Rita Marcotulli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1959-03-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b75d406d-0ceb-4c54-91be-91fee2ade610
Rita Marcotulli Biography (Wikipedia)
Rita Marcotulli (born 10 March 1959) is an Italian jazz pianist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rita Marcotulli Tracks
Sort by
Waves And Wind (Live)
Andy Sheppard
Waves And Wind (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br137.jpglink
Waves And Wind (Live)
Hockey Kit (Live)
Andy Sheppard
Hockey Kit (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br137.jpglink
Hockey Kit (Live)
Les Mains D'Alice (Live)
Andy Sheppard
Les Mains D'Alice (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br137.jpglink
Les Mains D'Alice (Live)
Lullaby For Igor
Andy Sheppard
Lullaby For Igor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br137.jpglink
Lullaby For Igor
G Continuo
Andy Sheppard
G Continuo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br137.jpglink
G Continuo
Koine (Live)
Rita Marcotulli
Koine (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br137.jpglink
Koine (Live)
Rita Marcotulli Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist