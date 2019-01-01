Boris MoiseevBorn 4 March 1956
Boris Moiseev
1956-03-04
Boris Moiseev Biography
Boris Mikhaylovich Moiseev (Russian: Бори́с Миха́йлович Моисе́ев; born March 4, 1954, Mogilev, Byelorussian SSR, Soviet Union) is a Russian singer, choreographer, dancer, writer, actor, head of dance group and author of popular shows in Russia. Meritorious Artist of Russia (2006).
