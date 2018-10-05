Major HarrisBorn 9 February 1947. Died 9 November 2012
Major Harris
1947-02-09
Major Harris III (February 9, 1947 – November 9, 2012) was an American R&B singer, associated with the Philadelphia soul sound and the Delfonics (early 1970s–1974). His biggest hit as a solo artist was the 1975 single "Love Won't Let Me Wait."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Major Harris Tracks
