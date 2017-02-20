Hans Fredrik JacobsenBorn 8 September 1954
1954-09-08
Hans Fredrik Jacobsen (born 8 September 1954, in Risør) is a Norwegian musician and composer, based in Tolga, married to the traditional folk singer Tone Hulbækmo, and the father of Jazz drummer and vibraphonist Hans Hulbækmo.
Solgangsbris
Bolge
Flyr Avsted
