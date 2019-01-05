Martin Stephenson and The DainteesFormed 1982
Martin Stephenson and The Daintees
1982
Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Stephenson & the Daintees are a British rock/folk/pop band combining elements of "rockabilly, show tunes, rootsy pop, straight-ahead rock and punk". The band is fronted by songwriter/guitarist Martin Stephenson.
Martin Stephenson and The Daintees Performances & Interviews
- Martin Stephenson & The Daintees - Crocodile Cryerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05m663p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05m663p.jpg2017-11-02T13:57:00.000ZMartin Stephenson & The Daintees perform live on The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05lv283
Martin Stephenson & The Daintees - Crocodile Cryer
- Martin Stephenson in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hq1n8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hq1n8.jpg2016-11-24T15:19:00.000ZMartin Stephenson and the Daintees in session for Bryan Burnett. Image © Juan Fitzgeraldhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hq1rv
Martin Stephenson in Session
- Martin Stephensonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f8vl8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f8vl8.jpg2016-11-05T14:43:00.000ZLiz was joined by Martin Stephenson talking 30th anniversary of Boat to Boliviahttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04f8vnr
Martin Stephenson
Boat To Bolivia [2019 re-recording]
Martin Stephenson and The Daintees
Boat To Bolivia [2019 re-recording]
Get Get Gone
Goodbye John
Nancy
Big Sky New Light
Comes A Time
Running Water (The Quay Sessions, 2nd November 2017)
Wholly Humble Heart (2018 Version)
Crocodile Cryer
Crocodile Cryer (The Quay Sessions, 2nd November 2017)
Boat To Bolivia (The Quay Sessions, 2nd November 2017)
The Boys Heart (Radio 1 Session, 26 Apr 1992)
Hollywood Friends (Radio 1 Session, 26 Apr 1992)
Rain
Look Down 1986
Roll On Summertime 1986
Rain 1986
Rain
Secret Crush
Elaine (The Quay Sessions, 2nd November 2017)
Running Waters
Lord Lead Us
The Whisky
Running Water [from Quay Sessions]
A Secret Crush [from Quay Sessions]
Elaine [from Quay Sessions]
The Whisky [from Quay Sessions]
Boat To Bolivia [from Quay Sessions]
Bayswater Road [from Quay Sessions]
Elaine
The Cannonball Ride (The Quay Sessions, 2nd November 2017)
She Rides Horses (The Quay Sessions, 2nd November 2017)
Bayswater Road (The Quay Sessions, 2nd November 2017)
She Rides Horses
Thorn For A Rose
She Rides Horses
