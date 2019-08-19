Bernard ShoreBorn 1896. Died 1985
Bernard Shore
1896
Bernard Shore Tracks
Sinfonia concertante in E flat major K.364 (3rd mv)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sinfonia concertante in E flat major K.364 (3rd mv)
Sinfonia concertante in E flat major K.364 (3rd mv)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1939: Prom 39
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh3rzc
Queen's Hall
1939-09-26T05:11:35
26
Sep
1939
Proms 1939: Prom 09
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezpnc8
Queen's Hall
1939-08-22T05:11:35
22
Aug
1939
Proms 1938: Prom 28
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edd5d4
Queen's Hall
1938-09-07T05:11:35
7
Sep
1938
Proms 1937: Prom 39
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejbrbp
Queen's Hall
1937-09-21T05:11:35
21
Sep
1937
Proms 1936: Prom 27
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehgdgw
Queen's Hall
1936-09-08T05:11:35
8
Sep
1936
