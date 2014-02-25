Chiodos (,) was an American post-hardcore band from Davison, Michigan. Formed in 2001, the group was originally known as "The Chiodos Bros," the band's name was a tribute to filmmakers Stephen, Charles, and Edward Chiodo, responsible for the film Killer Klowns from Outer Space. Chiodos released their first full-length album, titled All's Well That Ends Well, on July 26, 2005. Their second album, Bone Palace Ballet, was released in North America on September 4, 2007 and debuted at number 5 on the Billboard 200 and number 1 on the Independent Albums. Warner Bros. Records released Bone Palace Ballet on January 26, 2009, as part of a new distribution deal in the UK. They released their third studio album, Illuminaudio in 2010, and it was the only studio album to feature Brandon Bolmer as lead vocalist and Tanner Wayne as drummer. The band released their fourth and final album, Devil on April 1, 2014, which marked the return of original vocalist Craig Owens and fan favorite drummer Derrick Frost.