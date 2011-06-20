Goes CubeFormed 2003
Goes Cube
2003
Goes Cube Biography
Goes Cube is an American rock band formed in late 2003 in Brooklyn, New York by guitarist–vocalist David Obuchowski and bassist Matthew Frey. In 2005, drummer Kenny Appell joined the band. In May 2009, Frey left the band and was replaced by Matt Tyson. In April 2016, after several years of inactivity, Goes Cube announced they would record a final before disbanding; this album, Shadows Swallowed the Flood, was released on October 21, 2016. The band has released three full-length albums and six EPs.
Gray And Winter
Goes Cube
Gray And Winter
