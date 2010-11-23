Droop‐EBorn 18 February 1988
Droop‐E
1988-02-18
Droop‐E Biography (Wikipedia)
Earl Stevens Jr. (born February 18, 1988) better known by his stage name Droop-E, is an American rapper, and producer. He's the son of the Bay Area rapper E-40.
