Craig Antony Scanlon (born 7 December 1960 in Manchester) is an English guitarist, best known as a member of the Fall between 1979 and 1995. Despite his surname being spelled 'Scanlon' he was wrongly credited as 'Craig Scanlan' on every record he featured on for the Fall up until and including the 7" single "Lie Dream of a Casino Soul" in 1981. During his tenure he was a stalwart member for 17 albums and co-wrote over 120 of the group's songs; singer Mark E. Smith excepted, this tally is unmatched by any other musician to have passed through the group.