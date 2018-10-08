Lana Del Rey Biography (Wikipedia)
Elizabeth Woolridge Grant (born June 21, 1985), known professionally as Lana Del Rey, is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, poet and music video director. Her music has been noted by critics for its stylized cinematic quality, its preoccupation with themes of tragic romance, glamour, and melancholia, and its references to pop culture, particularly 1950s and 1960s Americana.
Raised in Upstate New York, Del Rey moved to New York City in 2005 to embark on her music career. Following numerous projects including her debut studio album and the unreleased Sirens, Del Rey's breakthrough came after the viral success of her single "Video Games" in 2011. She then signed with Interscope and Polydor later that year. Her major label debut Born to Die (2012) proved an international success and spawned her first top-ten single on the Billboard Hot 100 with the Cedric Gervais remix of "Summertime Sadness". Since, Del Rey has released the US Billboard 200 number-one albums Ultraviolence (2014) and Lust for Life (2017), along with top-ten releases Paradise (2012) and Honeymoon (2015). She has received nominations for the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for both Paradise and Lust for Life.
The cinematic dream queen had us intoxicated the moment she stepped on stage.
Lana Del Rey - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
Jo chats to Lana Del Rey about her new record 'Love' and working with TLSP's Miles Kane.
Lana Del Rey on her new single 'Love' and joining forces with Miles Kane!
Lana Del Rey chats with Jo before she hears she's won the best International Female award.
Lana Del Rey chats with Jo Whiley
