Giovanni Antonio Pandolfi Mealli (Montepulciano, Tuscany, c. 1630 – Madrid, c. 1669/1670) was an Italian composer and violinist.

Little is known of Pandolfi Mealli. The annals of the court of Ferdinand Charles, Archduke of Austria in Innsbruck record that he was employed at the court in 1660.[citation needed] Baroque expert Enrico Gatti reports that Pandolfi Mealli murdered castrato Giovanni Marquett in Messina during an argument in the Duomo, after which he fled first to France and then Spain, where he was employed in the Royal Chapel. Of his works, his two collections of sonatas for violin and harpsichord (Op. 3 and Op. 4) published 1660 and his trio sonatas (Sonate Cio Balletti) published 1669 have survived; they are at the Civic Museum of Bologna.