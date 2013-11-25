Lord Tariq and Peter Gunz was an American hip hop duo, composed of rappers Sean "Lord Tariq" Hamilton and Peter "Peter Gunz" Pankey, from The Bronx, New York. They are best known for their single "Deja Vu (Uptown Baby)", which peaked at number nine on the US Billboard Hot 100.

The duo first appeared on Whodini's 1996 album Six, appearing on the track "Can't Get Enough", and assisting writing on two other tracks from the album. The duo released their only album in 1998, entitled Make It Reign. The album peaked at #38 on the US Billboard 200 and #8 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. The album featured guest appearances from fellow American rappers Big Pun, Fat Joe, Sticky Fingaz, Kurupt and Cam'ron. But it was the album's lead single "Deja Vu (Uptown Baby)", that found the most success. It peaked at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified platinum by the RIAA for sales of over one million. The track peaked at #21 in the UK Singles Chart in May 1998. The track samples Steely Dan, "Black Cow". However, the duo disbanded in 1999 without releasing a follow-up album.