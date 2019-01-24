DJ RashadChicago DJ. Born 9 October 1979. Died 26 April 2014
DJ Rashad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04qgxb1.jpg
1979-10-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b75039d8-ccaf-4092-a310-903b8f594f55
DJ Rashad Biography (Wikipedia)
Rashad Harden (October 9, 1979 – April 26, 2014), known as DJ Rashad, was a Chicago-based electronic musician, producer and DJ known as a pioneer in the footwork genre and founder of the Teklife crew. He released his debut studio album Double Cup on Hyperdub in 2013 to critical praise. He died in April 2014 from a drug overdose.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ Rashad Tracks
Sort by
CCP2 (feat. Spinn)
DJ Rashad
CCP2 (feat. Spinn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxb1.jpglink
CCP2 (feat. Spinn)
Last played on
Itz Not Rite
DJ Rashad
Itz Not Rite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxb1.jpglink
Itz Not Rite
Last played on
SpottieOttie
DJ Rashad
SpottieOttie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxb1.jpglink
SpottieOttie
Last played on
Acid Bit
DJ Rashad
Acid Bit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxb1.jpglink
Acid Bit
Last played on
Rollin'
DJ Rashad
Rollin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxb1.jpglink
Rollin'
Last played on
Freakin Me On The Flo
DJ Rashad
Freakin Me On The Flo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxb1.jpglink
Freakin Me On The Flo
Last played on
Open the Door
DJ Rashad
Open the Door
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxb1.jpglink
Open the Door
Last played on
Double Cup
DJ Rashad
Double Cup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxb1.jpglink
Double Cup
Last played on
Drums Please
DJ Rashad
Drums Please
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxb1.jpglink
Drums Please
Last played on
AM Track (feat. DJ Rashad & DJ Spinn)
Taso
AM Track (feat. DJ Rashad & DJ Spinn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vby63.jpglink
AM Track (feat. DJ Rashad & DJ Spinn)
Last played on
Shawty Off Da Chain
DJ Rashad
Shawty Off Da Chain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxb1.jpglink
Shawty Off Da Chain
Last played on
Lost Worlds
DJ Rashad
Lost Worlds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxb1.jpglink
Lost Worlds
Weavie Stonder
DJ Spinn
Weavie Stonder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj2mz.jpglink
Weavie Stonder
Chicago Shniblett
Roy Ayers
Chicago Shniblett
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdnd.jpglink
Chicago Shniblett
Oh God
DJ Rashad
Oh God
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxb1.jpglink
Oh God
New Start
DJ Rashad
New Start
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxb1.jpglink
New Start
Last played on
+3 (feat. DJ Rashad, DJ Paypal & Nasty Nigel)
Nick Hook
+3 (feat. DJ Rashad, DJ Paypal & Nasty Nigel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxb1.jpglink
+3 (feat. DJ Rashad, DJ Paypal & Nasty Nigel)
Last played on
Understand
DJ Rashad
Understand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxb1.jpglink
Understand
Last played on
Yea We Do This
DJ Rashad
Yea We Do This
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxb1.jpglink
Yea We Do This
Last played on
Ghost
DJ Rashad
Ghost
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxb1.jpglink
Ghost
Last played on
Run Me Baby
DJ Rashad
Run Me Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxb1.jpglink
Run Me Baby
Last played on
I Don't Give A
DJ Rashad
I Don't Give A
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxb1.jpglink
I Don't Give A
Last played on
10 on Da
Rashad
10 on Da
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
10 on Da
Baby
DJ Rashad
Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxb1.jpglink
Baby
Rashad
DJ Rashad
Rashad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxb1.jpglink
Rashad
Roll Up That Loud (feat.. Spinn & Taso)
DJ Rashad
Roll Up That Loud (feat.. Spinn & Taso)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxb1.jpglink
Get You Burnt
DJ Rashad
Get You Burnt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxb1.jpglink
Get You Burnt
Last played on
Walk Show (feat. DJ Rashad)
Jimmy Edgar
Walk Show (feat. DJ Rashad)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sy1wr.jpglink
Walk Show (feat. DJ Rashad)
Last played on
Cream VIP
DJ Rashad
Cream VIP
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxb1.jpglink
Cream VIP
Last played on
Like What
Taso
Like What
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vby63.jpglink
Like What
Last played on
Ya Hot
DJ Rashad
Ya Hot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxb1.jpglink
Ya Hot
Last played on
Dubby (feat. Danny Brown)
Dubby (feat. Danny Brown)
Last played on
Dubby (feat. Danny Brown)
Dubby (feat. Danny Brown)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Do Not
DJ Manny
Do Not
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxb1.jpglink
Do Not
Last played on
Dubby (feat. Danny Brown)
Dubby (feat. Danny Brown)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Playlists featuring DJ Rashad
Back to artist