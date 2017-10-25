Codes in the CloudsFormed July 2007
Codes in the Clouds
2007-07
Codes in the Clouds Biography (Wikipedia)
Codes in the Clouds are an English post-rock band formed in July 2007. Consisting of Dartford, Kent natives Stephen Peeling, Ciaran Morahan, Jack Major and Joe Power, the group's music is instrumental post-rock. They are signed with the independent London-based label Erased Tapes Records.
Codes in the Clouds Tracks
Your Panopticon
Codes in the Clouds
Your Panopticon
Your Panopticon
Don't Go Awash In This Digital Landscape
Codes in the Clouds
Don't Go Awash In This Digital Landscape
Don't Go Awash In This Digital Landscape
Your Not What You Think You Are The Rival Consols Mix
Codes in the Clouds
Your Not What You Think You Are The Rival Consols Mix
Don't Go Awash In This Digital Landscape (ft Paul Mullen)
Codes in the Clouds
Don't Go Awash In This Digital Landscape (ft Paul Mullen)
Don't Go Awash In This Digital Landscape
Codes in the Clouds
Don't Go Awash In This Digital Landscape
