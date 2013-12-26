Patricia Clark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b747c533-792e-405a-b8fd-8435ea268ab5
Patricia Clark Tracks
Sort by
Good King Wenceslas (feat. Douglas Gamley, Richard Bonynge, Philharmonia Orchestra, Valda Aveling, The Ambrosian Singers & Patricia Clark)
Joan Sutherland
Good King Wenceslas (feat. Douglas Gamley, Richard Bonynge, Philharmonia Orchestra, Valda Aveling, The Ambrosian Singers & Patricia Clark)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jc0z.jpglink
Good King Wenceslas (feat. Douglas Gamley, Richard Bonynge, Philharmonia Orchestra, Valda Aveling, The Ambrosian Singers & Patricia Clark)
Last played on
We said we'd never look back.
Patricia Clark
We said we'd never look back.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We said we'd never look back.
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1974: Prom 34
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg6q9r
Westminster Cathedral
1974-08-22T11:28:21
22
Aug
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 34
Westminster Cathedral
Proms 1973: Prom 33
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e93d4f
Royal Albert Hall
1973-08-24T11:28:21
24
Aug
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecd4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-01T11:28:21
1
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1969: Prom 23
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6bj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-13T11:28:21
13
Aug
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1966: Prom 10
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehxn3d
Royal Albert Hall
1966-08-03T11:28:21
3
Aug
1966
Proms 1966: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist