Ian Bruce
Keep Your Head Down Fritzy Boy / The Old Battalion
Ian Bruce
Hush Here Comes A Whizz Bang / Bombed Last Night
George Archibald & Ian Bruce
Hush Here Comes A Whizz Bang / Bombed Last Night
The Last Mile Home/ Mademoiselle From Armentiers/ We're Here
Ian Bruce
The Last Mile Home/ Mademoiselle From Armentiers/ We're Here
The Jute Mill Song/Wark O' The Weavers
Bruce Fraser
Shoals of Herring
Bruce Fraser
Craigieburn Wood
Ian Bruce
Green Grow the Rashes O
Ian Bruce & Victor Besch
Ye Jacobites By Name
Ian Bruce
The Hills of Isle au Haut
Fraser and Ian Bruce
Rise Up Jock
Fraser and Ian Bruce
Lassie With The Lintwhite Locks
Ian Bruce
The Trumpet Sounds
Ian Bruce
Nab and Nancy
Ian Bruce
The Diamond Ship
Ian Bruce
List Bonny Laddie
Ian Bruce
Adieu Sweet Lovely Nancy
Ian Bruce
Solway Sands
Ian Bruce
Lincoln and My Brothers
Ian Bruce
Ca' the Yowes
Ian Bruce
