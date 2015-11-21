Hershy KayBorn 17 November 1919. Died 2 December 1981
1919-11-17
Hershy Kay (November 17, 1919 – December 2, 1981) was an American composer, arranger, and orchestrator. He is most noteworthy for the orchestrations of several Broadway shows, and for the ballets he arranged for George Balanchine's New York City Ballet. Kay died on December 2, 1981 in Danbury, Connecticut.
I'm Late, I'm Late
Stan Getz
Past BBC Events
Proms 2002: Prom 03 - The Nation's Favourite Prom
Royal Albert Hall
2002-07-21T11:47:47
