Rev. J.C. Burnett
Rev. J.C. Burnett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b73f466e-2b2d-4180-9dbd-0f29a3c04bad
Rev. J.C. Burnett Biography (Wikipedia)
Reverend J. C. Burnett was an American preacher who recorded gospel songs and sermons extensively in the late-1920s and intermittently thereafter until the 1940s. During his heyday, recording for Columbia Records, Burnett was one of the most commercially successful preachers on race records, alongside Reverend J. M. Gates and Reverend A. W. Nix. Years following Burnett's close of his recording career, his sermons still receive attention on compilation albums and from musical artists, particularly Bob Dylan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rev. J.C. Burnett Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist