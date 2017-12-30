Ronald FrankauBorn 22 February 1894. Died 11 September 1951
Ronald Frankau
1894-02-22
Ronald Frankau Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronald Hugh Wyndham Frankau (22 February 1894 – 11 September 1951) was an English comedian who started in cabaret and made his way to radio and films.
Everyone Has Sex Appeal ...
When Youve Fellows Like Me In The Force
Chin Chin Cheerio!
